Ray Willier Sheaffer, 92, WWII vet, Army band member, Cloisterdale owner, married 71 years
Ray Willier Sheaffer, 92, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at home.
He was born in Lancaster to the late Wilbur H. Sheaffer and Gladys M. (Willier) Sheaffer Norton, and was the husband of Dorothy J. (Baringer) Sheaffer, with whom he celebrated 71 years of marriage on Jan. 30, 2019.
Ray inherited LM Sheaffer Cloisterdale Farms when his father passed away, which he expanded to be the world’s largest completely automated egg production farm in the early 1970s. He was responsible for egg production, processing, packaging, and distribution.
Ray was a graduate of the Hill School and served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He also played tenor and alto saxophone in the Army Band. He was a 32nd degree Mason of the Ephrata Blue Lodge #665 F. & A.M., serving from 1948-2018.
He and Dorothy enjoyed traveling throughout the world and in the U.S. and Canada in their 1977 Airstream Trailer.
In addition to his wife, Ray is survived by three children: Sylvia J. Sheaffer of Lancaster; Ray W. Sheaffer, husband of Mary of Naples, Fla.; Stephen C. Sheaffer of North Palm Beach, Fla.; a grandson: Ray Daniel Sheaffer; and a sister: Carol A. Mather.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son: Daniel B. Sheaffer.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, at 1:30 p.m. at the Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Ave., Ephrata, with Donna Nace officiating. Interment will be private in Bergstrasse Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Ray’s memory may be made to Cleveland Clinic/Philanthropy Institute, memo: Heart and Vascular Research, PO Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44193-1655.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Soaring Eagle Business Solutions LLC: When Do You Need An Attorney?
How do you know if you need an attorney? How...
-
East Cocalico proposes MS4 water collection study
East Cocalico’s new MS4 technician updated township supervisors on his...
-
Denver’s Declaration House benefits everyone
An interview with Rod Redcay, executive director of R.E.A.L. Life...
-
Richard Méndez, 65, Lebanon S.D. teacher, enjoyed discussing Bible, learning languages
Richard Méndez, 65, of Ephrata, died peacefully at home surrounded...
-
Dorothy M. Musser, 93, homemaker, mother of four, St. John Center member, enjoyed knitting
Dorothy M. Musser, 93, of Ephrata, formerly of East Earl,...
-
Russell S. Fink Jr., 76, Ephrata, U.S. Navy vet, enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to the beach
Russell S. Fink Jr., 76, of Ephrata, passed away Sunday,...
-
Diane M. Horst, 68, worked at Wayne Gehret Stamps, Ephrata VFW, generous, loved animals
Diane M. Horst, 68, of Akron, passed away on Monday,...
-
Soaring Eagle Business Solutions LLC: When Do You Need An Attorney?
How do you know if you need an attorney?...
-
East Cocalico proposes MS4 water collection study
East Cocalico’s new MS4 technician updated township supervisors on...
-
Denver’s Declaration House benefits everyone
An interview with Rod Redcay, executive director of R.E.A.L....
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Paula Szanca says:
-
Janet Fisher says:
-
Krystal Schware says: