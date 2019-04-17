Home   >   Obituaries   >   Ray Willier Sheaffer, 92, WWII vet, Army band member, Cloisterdale owner, married 71 years

Ray Willier Sheaffer, 92, WWII vet, Army band member, Cloisterdale owner, married 71 years

Ray Willier Sheaffer, 92, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at home.

He was born in Lancaster to the late Wilbur H. Sheaffer and Gladys M. (Willier) Sheaffer Norton, and was the husband of Dorothy J. (Baringer) Sheaffer, with whom he celebrated 71 years of marriage on Jan. 30, 2019.

Ray inherited LM Sheaffer Cloisterdale Farms when his father passed away, which he expanded to be the world’s largest completely automated egg production farm in the early 1970s. He was responsible for egg production, processing, packaging, and distribution.

Ray was a graduate of the Hill School and served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He also played tenor and alto saxophone in the Army Band. He was a 32nd degree Mason of the Ephrata Blue Lodge #665 F. & A.M., serving from 1948-2018.

He and Dorothy enjoyed traveling throughout the world and in the U.S. and Canada in their 1977 Airstream Trailer.

In addition to his wife, Ray is survived by three children: Sylvia J. Sheaffer of Lancaster; Ray W. Sheaffer, husband of Mary of Naples, Fla.; Stephen C. Sheaffer of North Palm Beach, Fla.; a grandson: Ray Daniel Sheaffer; and a sister: Carol A. Mather.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son: Daniel B. Sheaffer.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, at 1:30 p.m. at the Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Ave., Ephrata, with Donna Nace officiating. Interment will be private in Bergstrasse Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Ray’s memory may be made to Cleveland Clinic/Philanthropy Institute, memo: Heart and Vascular Research, PO Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44193-1655.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

