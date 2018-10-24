Home   >   Obituaries   >   Raymond C. Book Jr., 87, worked at RCA, Manheim Auto Auction, outdoorsman, card player

Raymond C. Book Jr., 87, worked at RCA, Manheim Auto Auction, outdoorsman, card player

By on October 24, 2018

Raymond C. Book Jr. 87, of Akron, passed away on Friday, Oct. 19, while under hospice care at Ephrata Manor, with his devoted wife by his side.

He was the son of the late Raymond C. and Pauline (Buckwalter) Book, and was the husband of Janice (Klopp) Book, with whom he shared 68 years of marriage.

He attended Upper Leacock High School, and worked in the super power tube division of RCA. After retirement he also worked for Manheim Auto Auction.

Ray was an avid hunter and enjoyed camping, snowmobiling, riding motorcycle, playing cards, traveling to the mountains and the Jersey Shore, and “Papa” was a faithful spectator at his grandchildren’s sporting events.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters: Bonnie Strohl, wife of Jim; and Joni Gerhart, wife of Dwight; five grandchildren: Matt Strohl (Elaine), Bryan Strohl (Nicole), Lauren Gerhart Musser (Brock), Dan Gerhart (Nicole), and Adam Gerhart (Sarah Herr, fiancée); 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister: Carol Shenk.

He was preceded in death by two brothers: Gerald and William Book.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the devoted staff at Ephrata Manor for their compassionate care throughout the past year.

Private interment will take place at Memory Gardens at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ray’s name may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.

To leave the family an online condolence, visit CremationPA.com.. Cremation Services of PA handled the arrangements.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *