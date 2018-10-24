- Ephrata H.S. will stage ‘Clue’
- Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break
- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
- Voices of Conscience exhibit coming to area
- Hear ye! Hear ye! The Ren Faire cometh on Aug. 4!
- Reel Reviews: Different travels for different audiences
- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
- New brews at Ephrata Brewfest
Raymond C. Book Jr., 87, worked at RCA, Manheim Auto Auction, outdoorsman, card player
Raymond C. Book Jr. 87, of Akron, passed away on Friday, Oct. 19, while under hospice care at Ephrata Manor, with his devoted wife by his side.
He was the son of the late Raymond C. and Pauline (Buckwalter) Book, and was the husband of Janice (Klopp) Book, with whom he shared 68 years of marriage.
He attended Upper Leacock High School, and worked in the super power tube division of RCA. After retirement he also worked for Manheim Auto Auction.
Ray was an avid hunter and enjoyed camping, snowmobiling, riding motorcycle, playing cards, traveling to the mountains and the Jersey Shore, and “Papa” was a faithful spectator at his grandchildren’s sporting events.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters: Bonnie Strohl, wife of Jim; and Joni Gerhart, wife of Dwight; five grandchildren: Matt Strohl (Elaine), Bryan Strohl (Nicole), Lauren Gerhart Musser (Brock), Dan Gerhart (Nicole), and Adam Gerhart (Sarah Herr, fiancée); 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister: Carol Shenk.
He was preceded in death by two brothers: Gerald and William Book.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the devoted staff at Ephrata Manor for their compassionate care throughout the past year.
Private interment will take place at Memory Gardens at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ray’s name may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
To leave the family an online condolence, visit CremationPA.com.. Cremation Services of PA handled the arrangements.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Drive Safer this Fall with Tire Consultants
Fall is finally here. Now’s the time to start checking...
-
Still time to get those pumpkins
This fall, your local farm market has pumpkins, but probably...
-
EASD supports changes in grad requirements
One size never did fit all and that’s why administrators...
-
Nancy Lee Heiser, 57, homemaker, enjoyed gardening, going to the beach, helping others
Nancy Lee Heiser, 57, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday,...
-
ENB’s Groff will retire after 52 years
Stauffer set to become 8th president in bank’s history The...
-
Raymond C. Book Jr., 87, worked at RCA, Manheim Auto Auction, outdoorsman, card player
Raymond C. Book Jr. 87, of Akron, passed away on...
-
Jason M. Dull, 43, construction worker, was loving father, enjoyed the Chesapeake Bay
Jason M. Dull, 43, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday,...
-
Drive Safer this Fall with Tire Consultants
Fall is finally here. Now’s the time to start...
-
Still time to get those pumpkins
This fall, your local farm market has pumpkins, but...
-
EASD supports changes in grad requirements
One size never did fit all and that’s why...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
-
Pauline Rekatas says:
-
Karen Stauffer says: