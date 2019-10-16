Raymond H. Good, 81, self-employed bricklayer, Dove Westgate member, great storyteller

Raymond H. Good, 81, of Ephrata, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.

He was born in Goodville to the late Eli and Blanche (Storey) Good, and was the husband of Elmeda Riehl Hollinger Good.

Raymond was a member of Dove Westgate Church where he was a member of the church small group and Senior Daytimers Bible Study. He was also a member of the Landisville Camp Meeting Association, where he was on the grounds committee and did volunteer work. During his working years, he was a self-employed bricklayer. He was a NASCAR fan, enjoyed woodworking, camping, hunting and fishing. Raymond was a great storyteller and was well known for his sense of humor and helping others.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters: Marjorie, wife of Bill Orth of Shillington; Beverly Evans of Wyomissing; granddaughters: Erin, wife of Matt Shutt; Emily Evans; great-grandsons: Tyler and Carson Shutt; stepchildren: Dale R., husband of Ann Hollinger; Anita Hollinger Bingaman, wife of Eric Parker; Michael Hollinger; Kenneth, husband of Janet Hollinger; eight step-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; and siblings: Kathryn Crills, Mildred Dissinger, Earl and John Good.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a step-granddaughter; and siblings: Wayne, Pete and Lloyd Good, Alice Ziemer, Martha Trupe, Mary Fraime, and Mabel Guldin.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, Oct. 17 at 11 a.m., at Dove Westgate Church, 1755 W. Main St., Ephrata, with Pastor Leon Weaver officiating. A time to receive friends and offer condolences with follow the service at the church. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in Raymond’s memory may be made to Dove Westgate Church, Building Fund, 1755 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA, 17522.

Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.