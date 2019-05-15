Raymond M. Hoover, 80, owner of Hoover Truck Repair, Farmersville FC member, outdoorsman
Raymond M. Hoover, 80, of Stevens, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Ephrata Manor.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Henry B. and Elizabeth (Martin) Hoover, and was the husband of the late Gladys L. Hoover, who passed away in 2011.
He was a member of Hammer Creek Mennonite Church, Lititz. Raymond was a mechanic for Burkholder Paving for 30 years before owning and operating Hoover Truck Repair from 1996 till his retirement in 2004. He continued working for the company until his passing. He was a member of the Farmersville Volunteer Fire Company for 50 years, and a member of The Lucky 13 Hunting Camp where he was the cook. He enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his grand- and great-grandchildren.
Raymond is survived by two sons” Raymond M., husband of Rondi (Reed) Hoover of Denver; Jeffrey L., husband of Diane (Martin) Hoover of Denver; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother: Henry M., husband of Mabel (Burkholder) Hoover of Ephrata; and a sister: Edna Burkholder of Ephrata.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter: Shawntel Hoover; and six siblings: Clarence Hoover, Emma Zimmerman, Vera Martin, Paul Ranck, Advena Weaver, Mary Martin.
Services were held May 13 at Hammer Creek Mennonite Church, Lititz, with Pastor Leonard Rutt officiating. Interment will be private at Hammer Creek Mennonite Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Raymond’s memory may be made to Youth With A Mission-Haiti, P.O. Box 236, Akron, PA 17501; or Clinic for Special Children, 535 Bunker Hill Road, P.O. Box 128, Strasburg, 17579.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Hometown hero saves choking woman in Burger King
On April 11, Dakota Boll had no idea that...
-
Sometimes life needs a little dash of salt
Terram Olei debuts new Halotherapy booth, offers wide range of...
-
EASD passes preliminary budget
The budget, scheduled to be finalized in June, includes a...
-
Hillcrest Swim Club stays afloat for another season
Half a century ago, a group of civic-minded Akronites banded...
-
Carol Lynne Martin, 52, WellSpan Ephrata LPN, mother of three, attended Hahnstown UZ church
Carol Lynne Martin, 52, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday,...
-
Eugene Miller, 89, Ephrata, Korean War vet, miner for Bethlehem Steel, EAoG member
Eugene Miller, 89, of Ephrata, passed away on Saturday, May...
-
Roger O. Roseberry, 75, dairy farmer, guitarist, enjoyed camping, was a classic car enthusiast
Roger O. Roseberry, 75, of York, died unexpectedly on Monday,...
-
Hometown hero saves choking woman in Burger King
On April 11, Dakota Boll had no idea...
-
Sometimes life needs a little dash of salt
Terram Olei debuts new Halotherapy booth, offers wide range...
-
EASD passes preliminary budget
The budget, scheduled to be finalized in June, includes...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
baelyn says:
-
James Dougherty says:
-
Paul Pavao says: