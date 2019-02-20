Reba Mae Snyder Sensenig, 79, Ephrata, White Oak Mennonite member, mother/stepmother to 14
Reba Mae Snyder Sensenig, 79, of Ephrata, and formerly of Lititz and Manheim, died peacefully on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
Born in Clay Township, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Naomi Burkholder Boll. Reba was the wife of the late John K. Sensenig, who died in October of 2005. Her first husband was the late David Clayton Snyder, who died in September of 1989.
She was a member of the White Oak Mennonite Church, Manheim.
Surviving are two sons: Stephen, husband of Norma Jean Herr Snyder of Ephrata; Dwain, husband of Sara Lee Martin Snyder of Myerstown; a daughter: Dayna, wife of Stephen Campbell of Arcadia, Fla.; a son-in-law: Kenneth Martin of Hopewell; 21 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are 10 stepchildren: Mary L., wife of Marlin Zimmerman of Lancaster; Velma E., wife of Boyd Campbell of Arcadia, Fla.; Glenn M., husband of Janet Meck Sensenig of Elkton, Md.; John R., husband of Jean Landis Sensenig of Watsontown; Harold W., husband of Janet Martin Sensenig of Smyrna, Del.; David L., husband of Miriam Neuenschwander Sensenig of Lititz; James M., husband of Esther Burkholder Sensenig of Arcola, Ill.; Carolyn J., wife of Clair Hursh of Martinsburg; Cheryl F., wife of Joel Martin, of Greencastle; Karen J., wife of Philip Ebersole of Honduras, Central America; 76 step-grandchildren; and 213 step-great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are five brothers: Warren B. Boll of Ephrata; Paul Henry, husband of Carol Ann Kauffman Boll of Palmyra; John Elwood, husband of Anna Lois Good Boll of Bolivar, N.Y.; Mark B., husband of Roseanna Eberly Boll of Manheim; Ray Edward Boll of Ephrata; two sisters: Verna Marie Boll, wife of Samuel B. Brubaker of Manheim; Martha B. Boll, wife of Jay Marlin Nissley of Lewisburg.
She was preceded in death by a daughter: Starla Martin; a step-grandson; three step-great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law: Margaret B. Felpel Boll, Gloria Jean Redcay Boll.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral from the White Oak Mennonite Church, 2456 Newport Road, Manheim, on Friday, Feb. 22, at 10 a.m. Interment will be in White Oak Mennonite Cemetery. There will be a viewing at the church on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m., and again from 6 to 8 p.m. Please omit flowers.
The Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, is in charge of arrangements.
About mhunnefield
