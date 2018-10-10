- Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break
- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
- Voices of Conscience exhibit coming to area
- Hear ye! Hear ye! The Ren Faire cometh on Aug. 4!
- Reel Reviews: Different travels for different audiences
- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
- New brews at Ephrata Brewfest
- Writer by day, anime extraordinaire by night
Richard E. Buch, 72, Akron, Metzler Mennonite pastor, worked in family business, outdoorsman
Richard E. Buch, 72, of Akron, passed away on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Roy H. and Viola M. (Esbenshade) Buch, and was the husband of Kathryn “Kathy” E. (Martin) Buch, with whom he celebrated 52 years of marriage on Sept. 10.
Richard was a loving husband, father, grandfather and mentor. He was a pastor of Metzler Mennonite Church for 46 years, during which time he also worked for the family business, Roy H. Buch, Inc and for Paul B.’s. After retirement he worked for Brickerville Electric and the Friendship Community.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, reading scripture and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. He also enjoyed working with his hands and spending time at his cabin. He always had a great sense of humor.
In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by four children: Jeff, husband of Jenette Buch; Jonathan, husband of Kendra Buch; Tim, husband of Jen Buch; and Kris Buch; three grandchildren: Tisha, Lauren and Jordan; a sister: Janet, wife of Dave Good of Ohio; and a brother, Roy E., husband of Marlene Buch of Ephrata.
Services were held Oct. 5 at the Metzler Mennonite Church, Ephrata, with Pastor Nevin Horning officiating. Interment will take place in the Metzler Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Richard’s memory may be made to Metzler Mennonite Church, 515 W Metzler Road, Ephrata, PA 17522; or Global Disciples, 315 W. James St., #202, Lancaster, PA, 17603.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Local voters respond to livestream debate of First Smucker-King
Civility ruled among a crowd of about 50 watching the...
-
Homecoming weekend kicks off with queen crowning Friday night
It should be an exciting Homecoming weekend in Ephrata, starting...
-
New media center unveiled at Ephrata High School
Staff at Ephrata High School are not only preparing students...
-
EHS grad walks across country to raise awareness for childhood cancer
Kevin Fern has walked in the sweltering temperatures of the...
-
Richard E. Buch, 72, Akron, Metzler Mennonite pastor, worked in family business, outdoorsman
Richard E. Buch, 72, of Akron, passed away on Monday,...
-
Robert Neil Gruber, 69, Ephrata, CNH Industrialretiree, survived by three sons
Robert Neil Gruber, 69, of Ephrata passed away on Oct....
-
Daniel J. Long, 26, Country Lane Gazebos worker, passionate photographer, outdoorsman
Daniel J. Long, 26, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday,...
-
Local voters respond to livestream debate of First Smucker-King
Civility ruled among a crowd of about 50 watching...
-
Homecoming weekend kicks off with queen crowning Friday night
It should be an exciting Homecoming weekend in Ephrata,...
-
New media center unveiled at Ephrata High School
Staff at Ephrata High School are not only preparing...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
-
Pauline Rekatas says:
-
Karen Stauffer says: