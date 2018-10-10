Home   >   Obituaries   >   Richard E. Buch, 72, Akron, Metzler Mennonite pastor, worked in family business, outdoorsman

Richard E. Buch, 72, of Akron, passed away on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.

He was born in Ephrata to the late Roy H. and Viola M. (Esbenshade) Buch, and was the husband of Kathryn “Kathy” E. (Martin) Buch, with whom he celebrated 52 years of marriage on Sept. 10.

Richard was a loving husband, father, grandfather and mentor. He was a pastor of Metzler Mennonite Church for 46 years, during which time he also worked for the family business, Roy H. Buch, Inc and for Paul B.’s. After retirement he worked for Brickerville Electric and the Friendship Community.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, reading scripture and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. He also enjoyed working with his hands and spending time at his cabin. He always had a great sense of humor.

In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by four children: Jeff, husband of Jenette Buch; Jonathan, husband of Kendra Buch; Tim, husband of Jen Buch; and Kris Buch; three grandchildren: Tisha, Lauren and Jordan; a sister: Janet, wife of Dave Good of Ohio; and a brother, Roy E., husband of Marlene Buch of Ephrata.

Services were held Oct. 5 at the Metzler Mennonite Church, Ephrata, with Pastor Nevin Horning officiating. Interment will take place in the Metzler Mennonite Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Richard’s memory may be made to Metzler Mennonite Church, 515 W Metzler Road, Ephrata, PA 17522; or Global Disciples, 315 W. James St., #202, Lancaster, PA, 17603.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

