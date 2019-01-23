Richard Earl Becker, 71, served in the Army during the Vietnam War, Dart Corp. mechanic

Richard Earl Becker, 71, of Ephrata, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019 in Lancaster.

“Dick” was the son of Alpheus Becker and Jeanne (Keiser) Becker of Paradise. He married Sharon (Melchi) Becker in 1975.

Dick was employed at Dart Corp. of Leola as a mechanic for 13 years. He served in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War.

Dick is survived by his wife of 43 years: Sharon Becker; and his children: Aaron (Stevie) Becker; and Cory (Becker), wife of Michael Graeff; grandchildren: Dylan and Ian Becker; and Ruxin and Trevor Graeff. He is also survived by his sisters: JoAnn Becker, wife of Kim Becker; Sandi (Becker) McLain, wife of Joe McLain; and brother-in-law: Barry (Kay) Melchi.

Services were held Jan. 21 at Groff Funeral and Cremation Services, Lancaster. He was buried in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a veteran’s organization of your choice.

Visit Dick’s memorial page at TheGroffs.com. Arrangements by Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, Lancaster.