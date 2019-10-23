Richard G. Weaver, 76, carpenter, Cocalico S.D. retiree, devoted grandfather, active at church

Richard G. Weaver, 76, of New Holland, died on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Lancaster General Hospital.

Born in Terre Hill, he was the son of the late Rufus and Ella Mae (Good) Weaver.

Surviving are two sons: R. Michael, married to Sheri Weaver, Gap; and Stephen D., married to Lisa Weaver, Lititz; three grandchildren, his former spouse: Joyce (Stauffer) Weaver; and six siblings: Mildred G. Weaver, David G. Weaver, Martha G. Nolt, James G. Weaver, Daniel G. Weaver, and Miriam G. Weaver.

He was preceded in death by a stillborn son: Dwayne Scott Weaver; and a sister: Ruth Ann Groff.

Most of his working life was spent as a carpenter with Weber Builders and he retired from Cocalico School District, working in buildings and grounds maintenance.

As a carpenter, Richard paid attention to detail and specialized in the trim finishing aspects of home construction. He took on some big construction projects in addition to his job. In 1977, he worked with Joyce and other family members as well as colleagues from various trades to build a home for his family in Denver. In 1990, Richard coordinated volunteers to build an addition to the Blue Ball Church of the Brethren. He also served as a trustee at the church for many years.

Richard enjoyed tractor pulls and NASCAR racing. Spending time with his grandchildren brought a smile to his face.

A memorial service was held Oct. 19 at the Blue Ball Church of the Brethren. Interment was in the adjoining church cemetery.

If desired, memorials may be sent to Welsh Mountain Home, 567 Springville Road, New Holland, PA 17557.

The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at groffeckenroth.com.