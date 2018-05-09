- EPAC’s ‘Fun Home’ really is ‘theater that matters’
Richard H. Kramer, 90, Army vet, worked for Reading Railroad, passionate woodworker
Richard H. Kramer, 90, of Stevens, passed away on Friday, May 4, 2018, at home.
Richard was the son of the late Harry S. and Mary (Yocum) Kramer. Married for 70 years, he was the faithful husband of Jeanne V. (Collingwood) Kramer
Richard spent his working years, after he was discharged from the Army, working for the Reading Railroad (PRR). He was also a passionate woodworker in his shop. His other affection belonged to his beloved cats, Sam and Freddie.
In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by a daughter: Susan M. Kramer of Stevens; and two sons: Michael R., husband of Tammy Kramer of Fairbanks, Alaska; and Patrick H., husband of Linda Kramer of Stevens. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
It was Richard’s wishes for private arrangements handled by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
