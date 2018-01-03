Richard A. Hamilton, 94, WWII vet, active at Westminster Presbyterian Church, G.E. engineer

Richard A. Hamilton, 94, of Akron, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at Keystone Villa in Ephrata.

He was born in Pyongyang, Korea, to his missionary parents, the late Floyd and Ruth (Bonebreak) Hamilton; and was the husband of Marjorie (Dodds) Hamilton, with whom he shared 72 years of marriage.

He was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Lancaster. He enjoyed golfing, skiing, and working on his home in the Poconos. Richard was a U.S. Navy Veteran, having served during World War II. He was a 1941 graduate of Westmount Academy, and a 1948 graduate of West Virginia University, having earned BSEE and BS degrees. He worked as an electrical engineer for General Electric, and was a consulting engineer for the Electro Pyrolysis Company.

In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by two daughters: Alison, wife of Albert Carzola; and Christine, wife of Robert Lutz; two sons: Stephen Hamilton, husband of Janet; and Thomas Hamilton, husband of Cheryl; 10 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, Jan. 6, from 10 to 11 a.m., at the Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m., with Dr. John S. Light officiating. Interment will take place in the Westminster Presbyterian Church Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the Red Rose Veterans Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions in Richard’s memory may be made to Westminister Presbyterian Church; or Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.