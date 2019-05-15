Home   >   Obituaries   >   Richard Kauffman, 88, Denver, Rockwell International retiree, enjoyed hunting, baseball

Richard Kauffman, 88, of Denver, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Lancaster General Hospital.

He was born in Reinholds to the late Vernon and Bertha (Fisher) Kauffman, and was the husband of Betty Mae (Frantz) Kauffman, with whom he would have shared 67 years of marriage on June 7.

Richard was a member of Swamp Christian Fellowship. He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, hunting (especially rabbit), woodcutting, working on his small farm, and spending time with family. He was an avid baseball fan and spent many hours watching games.

Prior to retirement, he worked 28½ years for Rockwell International of Wyomissing.

In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by four daughters: Barbara Ann Kauffman and Shirley Fay Kauffman, both at home; Peggy Jane, wife of H. Galen Hess of Lititz; and Mildred Mae, wife of Clair W. Stauffer of Palmyra; eight grandchildren: Isaac (Janae) Hess, Josiah Hess, Ruth Hess (Rory Glunt), Stephanie (Nathanael) Bell, Daniel (Kaitlyn) Stauffer, Jared, Sean, and Ryan Stauffer; 12 great-grandchildren: Kaleb Hess; Ronin and Amaranthe Glunt; Alyvia Hess and Josiah Hess Jr.; Lucas and Hadley Hess; Madelyn, Malachi, and Owen Stauffer; Rayna and Anthony Bell.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters: Fern Frantz and June Kramer.

Services were held

A viewing will be held May 13 at Swamp Christian Fellowship, Reinholds, with Pastor Craig Frazier officiating. Interment took place in the Millbach Community Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Richard’s memory may be made to Swamp Christian Fellowship, 390 Swamp Church Road, Reinholds, PA 17569.

Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.

