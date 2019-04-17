Richard Méndez, 65, Lebanon S.D. teacher, enjoyed discussing Bible, learning languages
Richard Méndez, 65, of Ephrata, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, April 7, 2019.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y. he was the son of the late Ricardo Méndez Lugo and Lydia Rosa Perez- Méndez. Richard was survived by his loving wife of 25 years: Beverly A. Josephs-Méndez
Other survivors include his children: Rose Monroy, Richard Méndez III, Veronica Méndez, Megan Méndez and Tamara DiCicco; grandchildren: Nicole, James, Isabella, Domenic, Carmen, Braden, Lucia, Javier, Zarah, Giselle and Caprice; and a brother: Edwin Méndez.
Richard, who had a passion for teaching, started his teaching career in Brooklyn, N.Y. When he moved to Pennsylvania, he continued teaching in the Lebanon School District. He took pride and joy in teaching young individuals to reach their full learning potential. In his spare time, he enjoyed reading, teaching, discussing the Bible with those he knew, working on computers, and learning languages.
Services will be at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 530 New Holland Road, New Holland, on Saturday, April 20, at 1 p.m.
To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Lititz, handled the arrangements.
