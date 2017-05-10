Robert A. Gunselman, 80, Surgical Specialties partner, hard worker, war historian, enjoyed fishing

Bob Gunselman, 80, of Ephrata, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, died Sunday, April 30, 2017, at his home.

He was a graduate of Milton Hershey School in the tool and die trade. Later he worked for the company Sharpoint and retired 20 years ago in the company Surgical Specialties in which he was a partner. Bob was a hard-working man who was an innovator with several patents.

His great joy was fishing. He loved the history of World War II and the Civil War. Also, socializing with friends (especially decking in the summer) was another favorite pastime.

Bob was a devoted family man who enjoyed sharing time with his wife and family, especially at the Avalon beach, and wonderful family dinners.

Bob is survived by his wife of 59 years: Marlene; a daughter: Michelle Gunselman; two sons: Robert Jr. and Jeffrey; and grandchildren: Cory and Casey Gunselman, Matthew McMillan, Wesley and Emery Gunselman, and Christian Gunselman; two sisters: Mary Mahon and Peggy Going.

He was preceded in death by siblings: John and Donald; and Dorothy Sweigart.

In keeping with Bob’s wishes, there will be no funeral services.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Hospice and Community Care, 4075 Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552; or the American Lung Association of PA, 810 River Ave., No. 140, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.

