Robert L. Weaver Jr., 69, EHS grad, HVAC technician, past president of East Cocalico Lions Club

December 12, 2018

Robert L. Weaver Jr., 69, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.

Born in Lancaster, Robert was the son of the late Robert L. Weaver Sr. and Myrtle R. (Miller) Weaver. He is survived by a son and a sister.

He was a member of the Ephrata High School Class of 1967 and had a career as a dedicated HVAC technician for more than 40 years.

Robert, who resided in Denver most of his adult life, was a longtime, dedicated member and past president of the East Cocalico Lions Club.

Friends will be received at Gravenor Home for Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, on Wednesday, Dec. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. with a memorial service at 7 p.m. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert’s memory may be made to the East Cocalico Lions Club, PO Box 166, Reamstown PA 17567 .

To send online condolences please visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata, handled the arrangements.

