- Ephrata H.S. will stage ‘Clue’
- Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break
- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
- Voices of Conscience exhibit coming to area
- Hear ye! Hear ye! The Ren Faire cometh on Aug. 4!
- Reel Reviews: Different travels for different audiences
- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
- New brews at Ephrata Brewfest
Robert L. Weaver Jr., 69, EHS grad, HVAC technician, past president of East Cocalico Lions Club
Robert L. Weaver Jr., 69, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
Born in Lancaster, Robert was the son of the late Robert L. Weaver Sr. and Myrtle R. (Miller) Weaver. He is survived by a son and a sister.
He was a member of the Ephrata High School Class of 1967 and had a career as a dedicated HVAC technician for more than 40 years.
Robert, who resided in Denver most of his adult life, was a longtime, dedicated member and past president of the East Cocalico Lions Club.
Friends will be received at Gravenor Home for Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, on Wednesday, Dec. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. with a memorial service at 7 p.m. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert’s memory may be made to the East Cocalico Lions Club, PO Box 166, Reamstown PA 17567 .
To send online condolences please visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata, handled the arrangements.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
J. Barry ‘Birch’ Kachel, 84, Firecracker 5-mile Run founder
J. Barry “Birch” Kachel, 84, of Ephrata, passed away on...
-
Bessieann Rabuck, 83, worked for Sen. Noah Wenger, active in local Republican party
Bessieann Rabuck, 83, of Akron, passed away on Sunday, Dec....
-
Robert L. Weaver Jr., 69, EHS grad, HVAC technician, past president of East Cocalico Lions Club
Robert L. Weaver Jr., 69, of Ephrata, passed away on...
-
Gerrie Mae Brown, 88, W.W. Moyer and Gerber retiree, ECH volunteer, active at her church
Gerrie Mae Brown, 88, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday,...
-
Tina M. Hackman, 60, medical coder, avid decorator, loving mother and grandmother
Tina M. Hackman, 60, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday,...
-
Christopher T. Riggle, 50, Denver, survived by four children, avid motorcyclist, Philly sports fan
Christopher T. Riggle, 50, of Denver, passed away Tuesday, Dec....
-
Betty J. Wolf, 90, CHS grad, Bollman Hat worker, active at Mellingers Lutheran Church
Betty J. Wolf, 90, of Ephrata, formerly of Schoeneck, passed...
-
J. Barry ‘Birch’ Kachel, 84, Firecracker 5-mile Run founder
J. Barry “Birch” Kachel, 84, of Ephrata, passed away...
-
Bessieann Rabuck, 83, worked for Sen. Noah Wenger, active in local Republican party
Bessieann Rabuck, 83, of Akron, passed away on Sunday,...
-
Robert L. Weaver Jr., 69, EHS grad, HVAC technician, past president of East Cocalico Lions Club
Robert L. Weaver Jr., 69, of Ephrata, passed away...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Hanna says:
-
Stefanie says:
-
Luis C Banda says: