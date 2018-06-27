Robert N. Hufford, 83, Hunter Peterbilt mechanic, enjoyed RV trips, tinkering on cars

Robert N. Hufford, 83, of Lititz, passed away on Thursday, June 21, 2018, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.

He was born in Akron to the late George F. and Catherine (Leinbach) Hufford, and was the husband of Gloria Fay (Lutz) Hufford, with whom he shared 64 years of marriage.

Robert was a member of Lititz Church of the Brethren. He enjoyed RVing, boating, and spending the winter in Florida. He also enjoyed playing solitaire, doing puzzles, and tinkering on cars.

Robert was a mechanic and a part-time salesman for Hunter Peterbilt in Lancaster.

In addition to his wife, Robert is survived by five children: Debra, wife of Joseph Reinhold of Akron; R. Scott, husband of Carlene (Bomberger) Hufford of Akron; Diane, wife of Greg Baldassarre of Lititz; Ricky, husband of Rose Marie (Myers) Hufford of Brownstown; Ronald, husband of Brenda (Shumaker) Hufford of Lancaster; 13 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. He was the last of his immediate family.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 29, at 7 p.m. at the Lititz Church of the Brethren, 30 W. Orange St., Lititz, with Pastor Eric Landram officiating. A visitation will take place prior to the service from 6 to 7 p.m. Interment will be private ate the convenience of the family at the Mt. Zion Evangelical Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Robert’s memory may be made to Lititz Church of the Brethren, 30 W. Orange St., Lititz, PA 17543.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.