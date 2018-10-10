Home   >   Obituaries   >   Robert Neil Gruber, 69, Ephrata, CNH Industrialretiree, survived by three sons

Robert Neil Gruber, 69, Ephrata, CNH Industrialretiree, survived by three sons

By on October 10, 2018

Robert Neil Gruber, 69, of Ephrata passed away on Oct. 4, 2018.

He was a retired employee of CNH Industrial.

Surviving is his wife: Kathleen; sons: Matthew, Mark and Michael; and seven grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Oct. 9 at the Hoover Funeral Home & Crematory Hershey. Private interment will be at Hershey Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, send contributions to the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania, P.O. Box 125, Strasburg PA 17579.

Visit hooverfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the family. Arrangements by Hoover Funeral Home & Crematory Hershey.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *