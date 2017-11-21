Home   >   Obituaries   >   Robert R. ‘Dick’ Wager, 76, Marona superintendent, enjoyeed Euchre, outdoorsman, life of the party

Robert R. “Dick” Wager, 76, of Millersville, formerly of Schoeneck, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, at Lancaster General Hospital.

Born in Cohocton, N.Y., he was the son of the late Martin and Leona (Smith) Wager. He was the loving husband and best friend to Janet (Poynor), with whom he shared 54 years of marriage.

Dick worked for Marona Construction for over 35 years as a superintendent. He loved playing cards, especially Euchre, and was a real outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, and boating, most often on Keuka Lake, where he resided for 15 years.

Dick was the life of the party and the rock of his family. He made a huge impact on many lives, especially his children and grandchildren, whom he adored. His hilarious stories and nicknames are legendary.

In addition to his devoted wife, he is survived by his four children: Kimberly, wife of Robert Howells, Lancaster; Karyn Wager, Stevens; Scott, husband of Lee Wager, Lancaster; and Steven, husband of Melissa Wager, State College. Also surviving are nine grandchildren: Amanda (David), Zackery (Ember), Conrad, James, Evan, Alex, Ellen, Maxwell, and Brady; four great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren: Alexis and Rachel; two sisters: Jean Wesley, wife of Dean of Hornell, N.Y.; Deborah Thurling, wife of Robert of Keuka Park, N.Y.; and one brother: Douglas Wager husband of Beth of Warminster.

He was preceded in death by a brother: Donald.

Mass of Christian burial was held Nov. 20, at Our Mother of Perpetual Help, Ephrata, with Fr. Thomas Siconolfi CSSR as celebrant. Interment was in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Ephrata.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dick’s memory may be made to Our Mother of Perpetual Help, 320 Church Ave., Ephrata, PA 17522; or to the Blue Rock Fire Rescue Support Group, PO Box 85, Washington Boro PA 17582.

To send an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz, handled the arrangements.

