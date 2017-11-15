- Disaster abounds: ‘Geostorm’ and ‘Happy Death Day’
- Reel Reviews: ‘Blade Runner’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049’
- Wool Frolic Sept. 16 at Landis Valley
- Bluetrain will kick off shindig season
- AJ’s pop up mini golf fundraiser returns
- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- This summer, at the movies…
- Easter Egg Hunt List
- Irish dance showcase at Warwick High School
- Roots and Blues 2017
Robert R. ‘Kuppy’ Kopp, 90, Korea vet, PennDOT driver, Reamstown AA steward, outdoorsman
Robert Richard “Kuppy” Kopp, 90, of Reinholds, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, at Ephrata Manor.
He was born in Schoeneck to the late Robert and Minnie (Schannauer) Kopp, and was the husband of Doris Jean (Mittower) Pfrommer Kopp, with whom he shared 29 years of marriage.
He was a member of Swamp Evangelical Lutheran Church, Reinholds. He enjoyed trapshooting and hunting, and was a member of Cushon Peak Hunting Club, Adamstown Rod and Gun, Cocalico Sportsmen Club, Gouglersville Volunteer Fire Company, Reinholds VFW Post 6759, and Reamstown Athletic Association, where he was the steward and bartender for 20 years.
Robert was a U.S. Army veteran, having served during the Korean War. He worked as a truck driver for PennDOT prior to his retirement in 1987, and prior to that he was a milkman for Penn Dairies.
In addition to his wife, Robert is survived by four children: Daniel L. Kopp, husband of Carolyn (Martin) of Denver; Debra J., wife of Kerry Martin of Lititz; Robert Edward Kopp III of Denver; and Cheryl A., wife of Kenneth Zimmerman of Ephrata; four grandchildren: Christopher Martin; Michelle, wife of Robert Wegman; Jenna Martin; and Bryan Martin; a brother: Daniel, husband of Dolores Kopp of Stevens; two sisters: Joyce, wife of Carl Bollinger of Terre Hill; and Linda, wife of Glenn Beard of Denver; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother: Elmer Kopp; and three sisters: Ella Griffe, Helen Fasnacht, and infant Anna Mary.
Services were held Nov. 10 at Swamp Evangelical Lutheran Church, Reinholds, with Pastor Dennis L. Trout and Chaplain Glenn Beard officiating. Interment took place in the Swamp Cemetery. Veterans Honors were accorded by the Red Rose Veterans Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions in Robert’s memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604; Swamp Evangelical Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 275 Swamp Church Road, Reinholds, PA, 17569; or Reinholds Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 33, Reinholds, PA 17569.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Dorothy Z. Mitchell, 86, homemaker, Akron COB member, avid reader, beach lover
Dorothy Z. Mitchell, 86, of New Holland, formerly of Ephrata...
-
Robert R. ‘Kuppy’ Kopp, 90, Korea vet, PennDOT driver, Reamstown AA steward, outdoorsman
Robert Richard “Kuppy” Kopp, 90, of Reinholds, passed away on...
-
William J. Hartley, 74, father of four, Baer Distributors driver, enjoyed fishing, movies
William J. Hartley, 74, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday,...
-
George E. Latshaw, 86, Paul S. Kauffman brick mason, outdoorsman, enjoyed NASCAR
George E. Latshaw, 86, of Reinholds, passed away Saturday, Nov....
-
Pauline A. Ulrich, 92, F & M Hat Co. worker, enjoyed gardening, baking, and cooking
Pauline A. Ulrich, 92, of Reinholds, passed away on Saturday,...
-
Miriam M Horning, 84, member of Springville Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference
Miriam M Horning, 84, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday,...
-
Deaths of Local Interest – Nov. 15, 2017
Jamie E. (Sweeney) Bryant, 75, of Elizabethtown, passed away Nov....
-
Dorothy Z. Mitchell, 86, homemaker, Akron COB member, avid reader, beach lover
Dorothy Z. Mitchell, 86, of New Holland, formerly of...
-
Robert R. ‘Kuppy’ Kopp, 90, Korea vet, PennDOT driver, Reamstown AA steward, outdoorsman
Robert Richard “Kuppy” Kopp, 90, of Reinholds, passed away...
-
William J. Hartley, 74, father of four, Baer Distributors driver, enjoyed fishing, movies
William J. Hartley, 74, of Ephrata, passed away on...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
-
dave weaver says:
-
maribeth petery says: