- Ephrata H.S. will stage ‘Clue’
- Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break
- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
- Voices of Conscience exhibit coming to area
- Hear ye! Hear ye! The Ren Faire cometh on Aug. 4!
- Reel Reviews: Different travels for different audiences
- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
- New brews at Ephrata Brewfest
Robert Steinmetz Jr., 61, worked at Bollman Hat, Shady Maple, enjoyed bowling, RC cars
Robert Steinmetz Jr., 61, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, at Lancaster General Hospital.
He was born in Ephrata to Delores E. (Habecker) Steinmetz and the late Robert Steinmetz.
He enjoyed bowling, fishing, and radio controlled cars. Robert formerly worked for Miller & Hess, Bollman Hat Company, and Shady Maple Smorgasbord.
In addition to his mother, Robert is survived by a son: Travis Steinmetz of Ephrata; and a sister: Deborah A. Steinmetz of Ephrata.
Services were held Dec. 18 at Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, Denver. Interment took place in the Red Run (Martin’s) Cemetery.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Momentum builder: Lady Mounts start strong, hold on to down Comets
Monday night looked like it would be an easy night...
-
Eagles can’t close the deal
Pair of tight losses leave them winless in league play...
-
Beaten at the buzzer
Cocalico stunned by Vikings on last-second shot With the score...
-
Neighborhood Santa’s sleigh pays a visit to Ephrata Applebee’s
Santa showed up 12 days early at the Ephrata Applebee’s...
-
Poinsettias and Christmas trees are beloved seasonal decor
It’s that time of year when all local farm stores...
-
Robert Steinmetz Jr., 61, worked at Bollman Hat, Shady Maple, enjoyed bowling, RC cars
Robert Steinmetz Jr., 61, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday,...
-
Marian J. McNally, 85, ECH x-ray tech, civic volunteer, well-traveled, enjoyed gardening
Marian J. McNally, 85, of Lititz, formerly of Akron, passed...
-
Momentum builder: Lady Mounts start strong, hold on to down Comets
Monday night looked like it would be an easy...
-
Eagles can’t close the deal
Pair of tight losses leave them winless in league...
-
Beaten at the buzzer
Cocalico stunned by Vikings on last-second shot With the...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Hanna says:
-
Stefanie says:
-
Luis C Banda says: