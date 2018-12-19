Home   >   Obituaries   >   Robert Steinmetz Jr., 61, worked at Bollman Hat, Shady Maple, enjoyed bowling, RC cars

Robert Steinmetz Jr., 61, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, at Lancaster General Hospital.

He was born in Ephrata to Delores E. (Habecker) Steinmetz and the late Robert Steinmetz.

He enjoyed bowling, fishing, and radio controlled cars. Robert formerly worked for Miller & Hess, Bollman Hat Company, and Shady Maple Smorgasbord.

In addition to his mother, Robert is survived by a son: Travis Steinmetz of Ephrata; and a sister: Deborah A. Steinmetz of Ephrata.

Services were held Dec. 18 at Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, Denver. Interment took place in the Red Run (Martin’s) Cemetery.

Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.

