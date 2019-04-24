Home   >   Obituaries   >   Robin Elaine Stewart, 64, Weaver Markets, Walmart worker, Eagles fan, enjoyed being a homebody

Robin Elaine Stewart, 64, Weaver Markets, Walmart worker, Eagles fan, enjoyed being a homebody

By on April 24, 2019

Robin Elaine Stewart, 64, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at her daughter Michelle’s home in Apex, N.C.

She was the loving wife of Pete Stewart of Ephrata, and daughter of the late Donald and Pauline (Lutz) Lees.

Robin went to Garden Spot High School and had worked at Dart Container in Leola, Walmart in Ephrata, and Weaver Markets in Adamstown. She was a Philadelphia Eagles fan and enjoyed being a homebody.

Robin is survived by her husband: Pete; two daughters: Michelle Dupree of Apex, N.C. and Janelle Brown of Millersville; three grandchildren: Isaac, Eden, and Jaiden; a sister: Cherie Ortiz of Ephrata; a brother: Donnie Lees of Manchester, N.H.; a niece: Stacy Kurtz; and two nephews: Corey and Billy Kurtz.

Friends will be received at Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, on Saturday, April 27, from 10 to 11 a.m. Memorial services will follow at 11 a.m.

Condolences may be posted to gravenorhomeforfunerals.com.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *