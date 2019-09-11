Robinette F. Palsgrove, 93, election poll worker, Peace UCC member, thrifty, always put family first

Robinette F. (Sheipe) Palsgrove, 93, of Denver, and recent resident of Zerbe Sisters Retirement Community in Narvon, passed away late Sunday night, Sept. 8, 2019.

Robinette was the daughter of the late William McKinley and Martha E. (Snyder) Sheipe. Married for 71 years, she was the loving wife of Richard J. Palsgrove who passed in August 2018.

Family was most important to Robinette; with great care she tended to her family’s needs and made her children and grandchildren a priority in her life. She was a member of Peace UCC Church in Denver since 1968, and served on the altar guild. Robinette was thrifty; she enjoyed couponing and public auctions. During elections Robinette enjoyed serving at the voting polls in Brecknock and East Cocalico Township.

She is survived by four children: Richard S. Palsgrove of Denver, Linda F. Thum of New Holland, Barbara A. Hoffert (Keith) of Fivepointville, and Bruce L. Palsgrove (Kathy) of Stevens; five grandchildren: Beth (Ben) Kauffman, Brent (Jessica) Palsgrove, Michael (Kim) Hoffert, Kristen (Adam) Heaps, and Stephanie (Andrew) Shahade; eight great-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her brother: Sterling Sheipe.

Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 14, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 34-38 N. Reamstown Road, Reamstown, where a memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery Annex, Denver.

In lieu of flowers, consider memorial contributions to the Peace UCC Memorial Fund, 37 E Swartzville Road, Denver, PA 17517.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center for the loving care they provided.

