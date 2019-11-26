Roger D. Garman, 81, Denver, Sensenig Roofing retiree, enjoyed hunting, flower gardening
Roger D. Garman, 81, of Denver, passed away at home on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019.
Roger was born in Ephrata, son of the late Lester and Mary (Dickersheid) Garman.
He was a longtime employee of Richard Sensenig Roofing of Ephrata, retiring from there at the age of 70. Most recently, Roger was a courtesy driver for Sinking Spring Toyota. He was an outdoorsman and loved hunting, camping, and growing and caring for flowers.
Roger’s children will always remember how he ended their conversations with “I love you.”
Roger is survived by his companion: Susan Sweigart; five children: Bonnie, wife of Jason Dutill; Donna, wife of Fred Esbenshade; Karen, wife of Randy Firestone; Deborah, wife of Thomas Boll; and Greg, husband of Ann Garman; stepdaughter: Erica Gonzalez; 15 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; six siblings: Larry, Rose, Ruth Ann, Fred, Jeff, and Teresa; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by his wife: Arlene M. (Carvell) Garman; and siblings: Gloria, Mary Lou, Sue, Lloyd, Rodney, and Frank.
Funeral services officiated by Pastor Eugene Weaver will be held at Harvest Fellowship Church, 34 W. Church St., Stevens, on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends before the service from 9 to 11 a.m. Place of interment will be Memory Gardens, East Cocalico Township.
Services are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata. To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com.
