Home   >   Obituaries   >   Roger O. Roseberry, 75, dairy farmer, guitarist, enjoyed camping, was a classic car enthusiast

Roger O. Roseberry, 75, dairy farmer, guitarist, enjoyed camping, was a classic car enthusiast

By on May 15, 2019

Roger O. Roseberry, 75, of York, died unexpectedly on Monday, May 6, 2019, while visiting family in Denver.

He was the husband of Donna I. (Ruhl) Roseberry and son of the late Ocal and Valva (Spriggs) Roseberry.

He will be lovingly missed by his three children: William “Bill” O. Roseberry, husband of Tracy, of Denver; Tina Sue Bilger, wife of Frank, of Ephrata; and Cindy Mae Sensenig, wife of Mervin, of Ephrata; his many loving grand- and great-grandchildren; three siblings: Mitchell, Johnny, and Karen; and a number of nieces and nephews. Also surviving are two stepchildren: Melissa Usner and William Ruhl.

In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by two brothers: Kenny and Bobby.

Roger had been employed as a mobile home repairman, prisoner guard, and dairy farmer. He loved camping, playing music on the guitar and spoons, and spending time with family. Roger was a car enthusiast and especially enjoyed hot rods and classics.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata.

To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *