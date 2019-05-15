Roger O. Roseberry, 75, dairy farmer, guitarist, enjoyed camping, was a classic car enthusiast
Roger O. Roseberry, 75, of York, died unexpectedly on Monday, May 6, 2019, while visiting family in Denver.
He was the husband of Donna I. (Ruhl) Roseberry and son of the late Ocal and Valva (Spriggs) Roseberry.
He will be lovingly missed by his three children: William “Bill” O. Roseberry, husband of Tracy, of Denver; Tina Sue Bilger, wife of Frank, of Ephrata; and Cindy Mae Sensenig, wife of Mervin, of Ephrata; his many loving grand- and great-grandchildren; three siblings: Mitchell, Johnny, and Karen; and a number of nieces and nephews. Also surviving are two stepchildren: Melissa Usner and William Ruhl.
In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by two brothers: Kenny and Bobby.
Roger had been employed as a mobile home repairman, prisoner guard, and dairy farmer. He loved camping, playing music on the guitar and spoons, and spending time with family. Roger was a car enthusiast and especially enjoyed hot rods and classics.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Hometown hero saves choking woman in Burger King
On April 11, Dakota Boll had no idea that...
-
Sometimes life needs a little dash of salt
Terram Olei debuts new Halotherapy booth, offers wide range of...
-
EASD passes preliminary budget
The budget, scheduled to be finalized in June, includes a...
-
Hillcrest Swim Club stays afloat for another season
Half a century ago, a group of civic-minded Akronites banded...
-
Carol Lynne Martin, 52, WellSpan Ephrata LPN, mother of three, attended Hahnstown UZ church
Carol Lynne Martin, 52, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday,...
-
Eugene Miller, 89, Ephrata, Korean War vet, miner for Bethlehem Steel, EAoG member
Eugene Miller, 89, of Ephrata, passed away on Saturday, May...
-
Roger O. Roseberry, 75, dairy farmer, guitarist, enjoyed camping, was a classic car enthusiast
Roger O. Roseberry, 75, of York, died unexpectedly on Monday,...
-
Hometown hero saves choking woman in Burger King
On April 11, Dakota Boll had no idea...
-
Sometimes life needs a little dash of salt
Terram Olei debuts new Halotherapy booth, offers wide range...
-
EASD passes preliminary budget
The budget, scheduled to be finalized in June, includes...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
baelyn says:
-
James Dougherty says:
-
Paul Pavao says: