Ronald C. Eckman, 81, served in Navy Reserves, William Murry & Son foreman, outdoorsman

Ronald C. Eckman, 81, of Hopeland, died Tuesday, May 29, 2018.

Born in Lancaster city, he was the son of the late Christ and Virginia Eckman. He was the husband of Betty L. (Parmer) Eckman, with whom he shared 61 years of marriage.

He was a 1955 graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School, served in the Navy Reserves, and was employed his entire career as a carpenter foreman for William Murry & Son of Lancaster. Ron was always willing to share his carpentry skills with others. He was also a talented artist and a lover of the great outdoors. Ron enjoyed tracking bluebirds and helping with the Kids’ Fish Rodeo at the Northern Lancaster Game & Fish Protective Association. His passions were hunting and trout fishing, and spending time with family and friends at his cabin in Potter County.

In addition to his wife, Ron is survived by daughters: Karen Haynes, partner of Robert MacDonough, Baltimore, Md.; Kimberly DeLong, fiancée of Joe Peterka, Wernersville; Brenda, wife of Roland Bauer, Fort Myers, Fla.; a brother: Ed Eckman, Bradford, Vt.; and sisters: Mildred Harper, Bellefonte; and Audrey, wife of Arthur Bucher, State College. “PapPap” will be greatly missed by grandchildren: Caitlin, Tyler, Mitchell, Tessa, Sara, Sam, Sally, Sophie, Dani, Jennifer, Paul, and Harrison; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Ron’s life will be held on Saturday, June 16, from 1 4 p.m. at the Brickerville Fire Hall. Come dressed as Ron would have: denim/casual.

To send an online condolence, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata, handled the arrangements.