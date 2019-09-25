Home   >   Obituaries   >   Ronald C. Laperle, 72, Vietnam vet, machinist, loving husband and father, had strong faith

Ronald C. Laperle, 72, of Stevens, passed away on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.

He was born in Putnam, Conn., to the late Clement and Doris (Thivierge) Laperle, and was the loving husband of the late Janice (LeMoine) Laperle, who passed away just last month on Aug. 28.

A graduate of Killingly High School in Connecticut, Ronald was a loving husband and father during his lifetime. Ronald was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served during Vietnam. He enjoyed cats, especially his pet cat, Kitty, golfing, gardening, and listening to music. He was always willing to lend a helping hand while he was able. He had also been a member of the Faith Church of Sellersville, and loved the Lord, his Savior.

Ronald worked as a machinist for Spirol International, Killingly, Conn., for more than 25 years prior to his retirement.

Ronald is survived by his only child and daughter: Danielle, wife of Wayne Jacobs of Leland, N.C.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com

