Ronald L. ‘Bip’ Sweigart, 81, Sweigart’s Steak Shop founder, GSM Roofing retiree, Philly sports fan

By on February 21, 2018

Ronald L. “Bip” Sweigart, 81, of Ephrata, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, at Hershey Medical Center.

Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late Clarence S. and Anna M. (Fink) Sweigart. He was the husband of the late Marie A. Sweigart, who died in 2014 after 55 years of marriage.

Bip retired from GSM Roofing after 45 years and was a member of Newmanstown Athletic Association. He loved walking to McDonalds every day, sometimes twice, to visit with his many friends. Bip enjoyed WWE wrestling, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies. He was the longtime cook at deer camp in Elk County.

As a young child, Bip started helping his father in the food business by making homemade ice cream and root beer. Later, they started Sweigart’s Restaurant on Church Street, which they had for many years. They eventually opened Sweigart’s Steak Shop on State Street, which they later sold. Many would know the Sweigart’s for their famous street-side steak sandwiches at surrounding area fairs. They continued the 80-year tradition until 2013. In 2014, the Sweigart family continued the steak tradition in a garage on Sugar Alley.

This year the Sweigart family will be serving steak sandwiches for the last time Sept. 25 to 29 in memory of their loving father, Ronald.

He is survived by his five children: Deborah A. Sweigart; Tracey L. Sweigart; Ronald L. Sweigart; Scott L., husband of Carla Sweigart; and Peggy S. Sweigart, all of Ephrata; four grandchildren: Jessica, Tyler, Cody, and Nicholas; and one great-granddaughter: Addilyn.

He was preceded in death by a brother: Roger Sweigart.

Bip, we’re all going to miss you!

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

If desired, contributions may be made in his memory to Penn State College of Medicine & Hershey Medical Center, University Development & Alumni Relations, 1249 Cocoa Ave, Suite 115, P.O. Box 852, Hershey, PA 17033-0852.

To express a condolence with the family, visit spencefuneralservices.com. Arrangements by: William P. Spence Funeral & Cremation Services, Manheim.

 

 

