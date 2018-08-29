- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
Ronald L. Felpel, 79, Akron, USAF jet engine mechanic, food truck entrepreneur and pioneer
Ronald L. Felpel, 79, of Akron, passed away on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, at the Gardens at Lititz.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Aaron S. and Edna (Burkholder) Felpel, and was the husband of the late Carol A. Felpel who passed away on April 12, 1983
Ron was a lifelong entrepreneur and pioneer in the food truck business. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force where he was a jet engine mechanic.
Ron is survived by three sons: Todd James, husband of Sherry Felpel; Ronald C. Felpel Jr.; Ryan L. Felpel, significant other of Rachel Westbrook; two grandchildren: Todd, Jr., and Tori Felpel; a brother: Thomas, husband of Diane Felpel; and two sisters: Kathy, wife of John Fox; and Shirley, wife of John Myers.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son: Theodore Aaron Felpel; a brother: Robert Felpel; and a sister: Pearl, wife of the late John Buch.
A graveside service was held Aug. 27 Bergstrasse Lutheran Cemetery, Ephrata. Military honors were accorded by the Red Rose Veterans and 21 Vet Salute Honor Guards.
Memorial contributions in Ronald’s memory may be made to the Lebanon VA Medical Center, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA, 17042.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
