Ronald Weinsheimer, 86, Ephrata, was U.S. Air Force retiree, and a father of four

Ronald Weinsheimer, 86, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.

He was born in Akron, Ohio, to the late Oliver and Cora (Lyttle) Weinsheimer, and was the husband of the late Elfi MJ (Markel) Weinsheimer, who passed away in 2010.

Ronald was retired from the U.S. Air Force.

Ronald is survived by two sons: Mark F., husband of Shari (Richards) Weinsheimer of Ephrata; Frank R. Weinsheimer of Jupiter; a daughter: Monica Weinsheimer, also of Ephrata; six grandchildren: Brandy (Jose) Delgado, Michael McHenry, Jeremy Weinsheimer, William Mitchell, Melissa Weinsheimer, Cindy Weinsheimer; four great-grandchildren: Jose Delgado, Olivia Delgado, Kylie McHenry, Joshua McHenry; a brother: Earl Weinsheimer; and a sister: Sherry Weinsheimer.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter: Elfi Weinsheimer; and five siblings.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 30, at 1 p.m. at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.