Rosella ‘Rosie’ F. Clugston, 82, Clugston Cleaning co-founder, member of Ephrata Elks, AmVets
Rosella “Rosie” F. Clugston, 82, of Lititz, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at Lancaster General Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Akron to the late Christian and Lizzie (Felpel) Martin, and was the wife of the late J.Paul Clugston, who passed away in 1999.
Rosie was a co-founder of Clugston Cleaning Service. She was a member of Ephrata AmVets Post #136, and the Ephrata Elks. Rosie was always involved in her community and very civic minded.
Rosie is survived by three sons: Jay Paul, husband of Deborah (Hoffman) Clugston; Jerry L., husband of Kelly (Zimmerman) Clugston; Jeffrey D., husband of Robin (Fulkrod) Clugston, all of Lititz; two daughters: Phyllis J. Clugston, also of Lititz, Joy Denise, wife of Andrew LaVenice of Paradise; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister: Sarah, wife of Dan Nafzinger of Lititz.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by eight brothers: Theodore, George, Henry, William, Curtis, Christian, Melvin, Alvin Martin; an infant brother: Clarence Martin; and four sisters: Ethel Halligan, Violet Westley, Elizabeth Coleman, Bertha Mast.
A visitation will be held on Aug. 31 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Lancaster Evangelical Free Church, 419 Pierson Road, Lititz, followed by funeral services at 6 p.m., with Pastor Matt Sowada officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Rosie’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society-Lanc. Co. Unit, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA, 17603.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
