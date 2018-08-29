Rosella ‘Rosie’ F. Clugston, 82, Clugston Cleaning co-founder, member of Ephrata Elks, AmVets

New school year off and running in EASD Ephrata ‘Life Ready Graduate’ program drawing national interest The Ephrata... Posted August 29, 2018

Midway…the center of it all This is the eighth and final installment of a monthly... Posted August 29, 2018

Hoffman Computer Associates for All Your Computer Needs No matter what your computer needs may be, Hoffman Computer... Posted August 29, 2018

Summer Turns to Fall at Zig’s Bakery and Café As summer turns toward fall, you can start to feel... Posted August 29, 2018

Allen P. Garner, 82, Sperry machinist, loved farming, hunting, running Ox Yoke Stables Allen P. Garner, 82, of Denver, passed away surrounded by... Posted August 29, 2018