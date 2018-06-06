Roy W. Rakiewicz Sr., 85, Army vet, State Police corporal, avid golfer, enjoyed old sitcoms

Roy W. Rakiewicz Sr., 85, of Denver, passed away on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at Moravian Manor, Lititz.

He was born in Pottsville to the late Theodore Walter and Anna Dorothy (Letkiewicz) Rakiewicz, and was the husband of the late Patricia Ann (Ready) Rakiewicz, who died Feb. 10, 2018.

A 1953 graduate of Pottsville High School, he served in the U.S. Army after graduation and was stationed at Fort Knox, Ky. Roy graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy in Hershey and served as a Pennsylvania State Trooper for 30 years, stationed primarily at the Bowmansville barracks and retiring as a corporal in 1986. He was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ephrata.

Roy enjoyed his family and visiting with his grandchildren. He was also an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed playing golf, sticking a hole-in-one while playing in 1985. A Philadelphia fan, he enjoyed watching the Phillies and Eagles and was very pleased to finally see a Super Bowl trophy in Philly. Old TV sitcoms always seemed to elicit a belly laugh from Roy and put a smile on his face.

Roy is survived by two sons: Roy Jr., husband of Elaine (Weaver) Rakiewicz of Denver; Edward, husband of Carolyn (Heasley) Rakiewicz of Gibsonia; four grandchildren: Laura, Alina, Tara and Joseph Rakiewicz; three sisters: Angeline Hummel (husband Edward Hummel) of Pottsville; Dolores Deitrich (husband James Dietrich) of Woodbury, N.J.; and Caroline Rakiewicz of North Carolina; a twin brother: Joseph Rakiewicz of Ocean Pines, Md.; and 21 nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by sisters: Regina Farber, Margaret Ney, and Mildred Rakiewicz; and brothers: Theodore, Jr. and James Rakiewicz.

Services were held June 4 at Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, Denver, with Father John McLoughlin, C.Ss.R officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in Roy’s memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, at stjude.org/give.html.

Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.