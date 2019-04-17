Home   >   Obituaries   >   Russell S. Fink Jr., 76, Ephrata, U.S. Navy vet, enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to the beach

By on April 17, 2019

Russell S. Fink Jr., 76, of Ephrata, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital.

Born and raised in Lancaster, he was the son of the late, Russell and Whelma Jane (Seiders) Fink. He was reunited with his loving wife, Elizabeth “Betty” Fink, who passed away Dec. 11, 2018.

Russell was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Navy, and sharing of his experiences on the aircraft carrier the U.S.S. Intrepid. When he returned from the service, he became an outdoorsman, most fond of fishing, hunting and going to the beach. He was a member of American Legion Post 34.

He is survived by his loving daughters: Theresa, wife of Frank Castrenze; and Pamela E. Fink, both of Lancaster; a sister: Donna Engle of Manheim; brothers: Eric, Rob and Byron of Ohio; three grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; beautiful wife: Betty; his sister: Sharon K. Shaffer; and his brother: Gary Fink.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

To send the family an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements entrusted to Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.

