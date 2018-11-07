Home   >   Obituaries   >   Ruth E. Binner, 97, Reinholds native, was medical assistant to Dr. H.E. Roberts

Ruth E. Binner, 97, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 3, at Luthercare in Lititz.

Ruth was born in Reinholds, the daughter of Helen (Gelsinger) and Samuel Reinhold. She was the wife of the late Luke A. Binner, who passed in 1982; later she was the companion of the late Lawrence Gruber, who passed in 2010.

Ruth is survived by two children: Joan B. Emsing, wife of James of York; and Luke A. Binner Jr., husband of Shirley of Tennessee; two granddaughters: Shari Smith and Julie Mann; and three grandsons: Nicholas; Jeremy, wife of India; and Ryan Binner.

For many years Ruth was employed as a medical assistant to the late Dr. H.E. Roberts of the Denver area.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, Nov. 9, at 2 p.m., with a viewing prior from 1 to 2 p.m. in Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 34-38 N. Reamstown Road, Reamstown. Pastor Craig Frazier will officiate the service. Interment will be in Swamp Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Swamp Christian Fellowship, 390 Swamp Church Road,, Reinholds, PA 17569.

Online condolences may be placed at goodfuneral.com. Arrangements by Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Reamstown.

