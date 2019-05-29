Ruth Harting, 89, seamstress, homemaker, mother of two, liked growing saffron, traveling

Ruth Harting, 89, of Stevens, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at The Gardens at Stevens.

She was born in West Cocalico Township to the late Jesse and Martha (Johns) Sawyer, and was the wife of the late Caleb L. Harting, who passed away in 2000.

Ruth was a homemaker who enjoyed sewing, growing saffron, and traveling. In the early years, she worked as a seamstress.

Ruth is survived by a daughter: Crystal, wife of Daniel Lindley of Morgan Hill, Calif.; a son: Clair L., husband of Betty Hehnly of Shawnee, Okla.; four grandchildren: Julia Lindley, Daniel Lindley, J.R. Hehnly, and Angie Rogers; several great-grandchildren; and two sisters: Irene, wife of Elmer Dennis of Mount Joy; and Elizabeth Moyer of Stevens.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother: Amos Sawyer; and two sisters: Mary Trostle and Joyce Bowers.

A memorial service was held May 24 at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, Denver, with Pastor Timothy L. Craven officiating. Interment followed at Mellingers Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Ruth’s memory may be made to Mellingers Evangelical Lutheran Church, 80 Gockley Road, Stevens, PA, 17578.

Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.