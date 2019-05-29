Ruth Z. Musser, 92, ReUzit Shop volunteer, FMF member, loved sewing and quilting

Ruth Z. Musser, 92, of Ephrata, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Fairmount Homes, where she resided.

Born in East Earl Township, she was the daughter of the late Eli M. and Emma (Martin) Zimmerman. She was the wife of the late Paul Z. Musser, who passed away in 2016, and with whom she shared 68 years of marriage.

Ruth was a member at Faith Mennonite Fellowship, Stevens. She was active in the sewing circle and volunteered at the Ephrata ReUzit Shop. Her love of sewing and quilting was demonstrated in sharing quilts with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed her flower gardens, gardening and traveling.

She is survived by five children: Eugene, husband of Leane (Bowman) of Ephrata; Joanne, wife of Jay Ginder of Lititz; Janet, wife of Roger Heller of Robesonia; Gerald, husband of Carol (Martin) of Ephrata; James, husband of Brenda (Charles) of Ephrata; 16 grandchildren; and 36 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth was preceded in death by a great-grandson: Connor Holland; and six siblings: Harvey, Marvin and Leroy Zimmerman; Verna Martin; Emma High; and Elva Martin.

The family wishes to extend appreciation and thanks to the staff of Fairmount Homes for the loving care given to Ruth.

Services were held May 28 at Faith Mennonite Fellowship, Stevens, with interment in the adjoining church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ruth’s memory may be made to Fairmount Homes Sharing Fund, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata, PA 17522.

