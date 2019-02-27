Home   >   Obituaries   >   Ryan P. Ford, 27, Ephrata, was LNP news carrier, guitarist and artist, father of two

Ryan P. Ford, 27, Ephrata, was LNP news carrier, guitarist and artist, father of two

Ryan P. Ford, 27, of Ephrata, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Lancaster General Hospital.

He was born in Lancaster to Sharon A. Adams and Garry L. Ford.

Ryan was a news carrier for Lancaster Newspapers. He enjoyed playing guitar which he was self-taught just by sound. He loved his children with all of his heart, listening to music, drawing and spending time with family.

In addition to his parents, Ryan is survived by his daughter: Sonya Faye Ford; and son: Maxwell Glenn Ford; two sisters: Heather, wife of Will Barr; Jessica, wife of Ray Horning, both of Ephrata; his nephews: Evan, William, Trace, Bennett and Keller; numerous aunts and uncles; and his cat, Oliver.

He was preceded in death by his uncle: Glenn Ford; grandmother: Joan Ford; and grandfather, Woodrow Adams.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N. Third St., Philadelphia, PA 19123.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

