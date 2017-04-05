Samuel Drybread, 92, WWII vet, Washington National Insurance retiree, patriot, Phils fan

Samuel Drybread, 92, passed away April 1, 2017, in the hospice unit of the Lebanon VA Hospital.

He was born June 24, 1924, in Ephrata, a son of the late Samuel Drybread Sr. and Irene (Hirneiser) Drybread. He was the husband of Eleanor Ruth Drybread for 63 years.

Sam retired from Washington National Insurance Co. in 1983. He then worked for the Ephrata Area School District as a custodian for 10 years. Sam proudly served his country during World War II in the U.S. Navy. He flew the American flag in his yard every day until the day he died. Sam was a loyal member of VFW Post No. 3376 and American Legion Post No. 429. He loved bowling, the Philadelphia Phillies, sitting on the front porch talking to people walking past, and spending time with family and friends. He was a member of Hope United Methodist Church, Ephrata.

Preceding Sam in death were both of his parents; a daughter: Lori Hopkins; and a granddaughter: Tricia Brubaker.

Surviving are his children: Ivy Texter (Tom) of Ephrata; and Tracy Powell (Jeff) of Florida; five grandchildren; Jessica, Chad, Chantel, Chase, and Cole; and seven great-grandchildren: Lauren, Morgan, Paige, Sydney, Brandon, Savannah, and Zachery; and his sister: Joyce Seiverling.

A memorial service will be held at Hope United Methodist Church, 3473 Rothsville Road, Ephrata, on Saturday, April 8, at 2 p.m., with Pastor James C. Bongard officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 1 p.m. until the service. Interment will take place, following the service, in Cedar Hill Cemetery, 531 N. State St., Ephrata.

In lieu of flowers, consider making a memorial contribution to Hope United Methodist Church, 3473 Rothsville Road, Ephrata, PA 17522.

Arrangements are by the Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata. Online condolences may be offered at gravenorhomeforfunerals.com.