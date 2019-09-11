Samuel K. Trupe, 90, father to eight, Gehman’s Feed truck driver, Terre Hill Trinity E.C. member

Samuel K. Trupe, 90, formerly of East Earl, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center.

His wife, Betty Jane (Ziemer) Trupe, preceded him in death in 2002. Born in East Earl Township, he was the son of the late Samuel O. and Belle (Keiffer) Trupe.

Sam worked as a truck driver for his father’s feed mill, then for Gehman’s Feed. He was a member of Trinity E. C. Church, Terre Hill.

Surviving are six children: Samuel D., married to Shirley (Weaver) Trupe, East Earl; Rose A., married to Willis Fox, New Holland; William D., married to Cathy (Snyder) Trupe, Terre Hill; John R. Trupe, Terre Hill; Henry L., married to Charlotte (Fry) Trupe, Narvon; Carol S., married to David Schaeffer, Narvon; 18 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law: Sylvia (Becker) Trupe, Ephrata; and two sisters: Ruth Good and Annabelle Haines.

He was preceded in death by two children: Edith Margaret Trupe and Robert L. Trupe; a great-grandson: Kole Trupe; and two brothers; Alfred and Charles Trupe.

The family would like to thank the nurses at Zerbe’s for the great care Sam received while he resided there.

Services were held Sept. 6 at Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill. Interment was in Center Union Cemetery.

Kindly omit flowers. If desired, memorials may be sent to Trinity E.C. Church, P.O. Box 247, Terre Hill, PA 17581.

