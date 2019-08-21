Samuel ‘Sam’ L. Hainley, 75, Army vet, Dart retiree, Million Mile Driver, liked car cruises, flea markets

Samuel (Sam) L. Hainley, 75, of New Holland, passed away at home on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.

Born in Denver on April 24, 1944, he was the son of the late Samuel L. and Hester Hainley. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Dolores (Dory Diem) Hainley.

In addition to his wife, Sam is survived by his three children: Cindy Hoffert, Sandy Kotay and Tim Rice; a stepson: Randy (Zip) Young, and his son Damian Young, who were very special to him; four brothers: Ronald, Fred, Norman, and Terry; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Sam was preceded in death by a brother: Lyman Hainley.

He attended Cocalico School. Sam served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1963. He was a truck driver for 44 years and was proud of being recognized as a Million Mile Driver, having driven 1,000,000 miles without a chargeable safety violation or accident. Sam retired from Dart Container in 2012 after 21 years of service.

When Sam wasn’t driving truck, he enjoyed going to car cruises with his daughter Cindy, where they both showed their 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Classic cars. Sam also liked spending time with his buddies from work, drinking coffee and exchanging truck driving stories. His truck buddies meant a lot to him. Sam also liked going to flea markets, NASCAR races, and taking an occasional trip to the casinos.

Sam was blessed by wonderful and caring neighbors, and will fondly be remembered for his love of family and friends and the ability to make everyone laugh with his humor and his talking stuffed animals.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at Cedar Grove Presbyterian Church, 4833 Division Hwy., East Earl on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kris Poontajak officiating. Interment will follow the memorial service at Ranck’s United Methodist Cemetery, 700 Ranck Road, New Holland. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m.

If desired, memorials may be sent to the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Road #100, Lancaster Division, Harrisburg, PA 17112; the American Lung Association, 101 Good Drive #1, Lancaster, PA 17603; or Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.

The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at groffeckenroth.com.