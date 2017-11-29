- Dutch Apple’s 2018 season announced
Samuel W. Spangler, 22, played soccer, baseball at CVHS, worked at Oregon Dairy, Panthers fan
Samuel W. Spangler, 22, of Brownstown, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, at Lancaster General Hospital after losing his battle with addiction.
Born in Lancaster on Oct. 18, 1995, he was the son of Lisa C. (Russo) Spangler and Stephen C. Spangler.
Sam was a 2014 graduate of Conestoga Valley High School where he played soccer and baseball and a 2016 graduate of Thaddeus Stevens School of Technology. He was currently working at Oregon Dairy. He was a hard worker who took great pride in everything he did, especially lawn work. While growing up he attended Forest Hills Mennonite Church in Leola with his family.
Sam loved golfing, watching movies and sports, especially the Carolina Panthers. He loved spending time with his family and his cat, Ollie. He will fondly be remembered for his sense of humor, his selflessness, and easy-going personality. Sam was well mannered and helpful to everyone. He was his parents’ bright shining star.
Surviving in addition to his parents is a brother: Luke S. Spangler; a sister: Olivia C. Spangler; maternal grandparents: Barbara M. Russo and William J. Russo Jr.; uncle: Doug Spangler and his wife Pat; uncles: Bill and Michael Russo; cousin: Jason Neher and his wife Luisa; cousin: Laura Rowland and her husband Matt; cousins: Joanna, Billy, Lucy, and Maria Russo; and the love of his life: Christine Buckwalter.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Samuel P. and Doris M. Spangler.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Sam’s memory to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 1729 N. 11th St., Reading, PA 19604, or online at humanepa.org.
Visit Sam’s memorial page at TheGroffs.com. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, Lancaster, handled the arrangements.
Who's on 2017 JINGLE BELL TROLLEY TOUR?
The Ephrata Alliance's fourth annual Jingle Bell Trolley Tour took...
Posted December 14, 2017
Bob Buckwalter's enduring brilliance
Family, friends build his award-winning Christmas display tribute only weeks...
Posted December 14, 2017
For Vision Care, Rely on Melissa Plowmaker, O.D. at Walmart Vision Center
At the Walmart Vision Center, owner Melissa Plowmaker, O.D. and...
Come Home for the Holidays at Gus's Keystone Family Restaurant
When you come into Gus's Keystone Family Restaurant, it feels...
No tax hike in borough's budget, but reassessment will still determine bills
Countywide real estate reassessments prompted a 29.6 percent millage decrease...
It's all about the Nationals
In a 48-hour period, recent Ephrata High School graduate Nicholas...
Carols to our ears
Downtown jewelry shop 'rings' in the holiday season with return...
Lisa A Bailey says:
Joanne Stoll says:
Rhonda Moyer says:
Joanne Stoll
December 3, 2017 at 1:01 pm
I am sorry for the loss of your son. I understand the pain you feel. From another grieving mother of Alvin Stoll, died at 17 years old in February. I hope you can find some peace.