Samuel W. Spangler, 22, played soccer, baseball at CVHS, worked at Oregon Dairy, Panthers fan

By on November 29, 2017

Samuel W. Spangler, 22, of Brownstown, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, at Lancaster General Hospital after losing his battle with addiction.

Born in Lancaster on Oct. 18, 1995, he was the son of Lisa C. (Russo) Spangler and Stephen C. Spangler.

Sam was a 2014 graduate of Conestoga Valley High School where he played soccer and baseball and a 2016 graduate of Thaddeus Stevens School of Technology. He was currently working at Oregon Dairy. He was a hard worker who took great pride in everything he did, especially lawn work. While growing up he attended Forest Hills Mennonite Church in Leola with his family.

Sam loved golfing, watching movies and sports, especially the Carolina Panthers. He loved spending time with his family and his cat, Ollie. He will fondly be remembered for his sense of humor, his selflessness, and easy-going personality. Sam was well mannered and helpful to everyone. He was his parents’ bright shining star.

Surviving in addition to his parents is a brother: Luke S. Spangler; a sister: Olivia C. Spangler; maternal grandparents: Barbara M. Russo and William J. Russo Jr.; uncle: Doug Spangler and his wife Pat; uncles: Bill and Michael Russo; cousin: Jason Neher and his wife Luisa; cousin: Laura Rowland and her husband Matt; cousins: Joanna, Billy, Lucy, and Maria Russo; and the love of his life: Christine Buckwalter.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Samuel P. and Doris M. Spangler.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Sam’s memory to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 1729 N. 11th St., Reading, PA 19604, or online at humanepa.org.

Visit Sam’s memorial page at TheGroffs.com. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, Lancaster, handled the arrangements.

One Comment

  1. Joanne Stoll

    December 3, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    I am sorry for the loss of your son. I understand the pain you feel. From another grieving mother of Alvin Stoll, died at 17 years old in February. I hope you can find some peace.

    Reply

