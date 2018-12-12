- Ephrata H.S. will stage ‘Clue’
Sandra L. ‘Sandy’ Dull, 75, Akron, Cloister Restaurant worker, enjoyed Court TV, time with family
Sandra L. “Sandy” Dull, 75, of Akron, died peacefully at her home on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018.
Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Clair and Mildred Steffy Nissly. Sandy was the loving wife of Donald E. Dull, and they would have observed their 17th wedding anniversary on Dec. 28.
For many years, Sandy worked as a waitress at the Cloister Restaurant, Ephrata, previously, she worked at the Dutchman’s Diner in Reamstown. She was of the Lutheran faith. Sandy enjoyed taking trips to the casino, and watch Court TV, especially “Judge Judy.” She had a life-long passion for her family, and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband: Don; is a daughter: Tammie Sauder of Akron; a son: Cory Goshert of Manchester; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two sisters: Darlene “Dolly,” wife of Glynn Snyder of Denver; Marva, wife of Marvin Bilger of Selinsgrove; two half-brothers: Brian, husband of Martha Nissly of Denver; John husband of Tracy Nissly of Stevens.
Preceding her in death is a son: Michael Goshert.
Honoring Sandy’s wishes, there will be no service.
To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Lititz, handled the arrangements.
