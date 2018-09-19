Home   >   Obituaries   >   Sandra Lee Schrock, 59, Custom Cabinetry worker, loved people, her dogs, was always positive

Sandra Lee Schrock, 59, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, at home.

She was born in Ephrata to the late Charles H. and Anna Mae (Sweigart) Carroll, and was the wife of Ray Schrock, with whom she would have celebrated 39 years of marriage on Sept. 14.

Sandra worked at Custom Cabinetry. She loved people, her dogs and will be remembered for her smile. She always stayed positive through her battle with cancer even when she was weakened by it. She always made sure that everyone was fed and comfortable.

In addition to her husband, Sandra is survived by two brothers: Ronnie Bawell and Charles S. Carroll; and five sisters: Vicki Redcay, Sherry Kreiner, Connie Reihl, Cathy McQuate, and Cindy Roof.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m. at the Akron United Zion Church, 31 S. 10th St., Akron, with Pastor Kenneth Redcay officiating. The family will visit with friends following the service. Interment will private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sandra’s memory may be made to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602; or Lancaster General Health Foundation, memo: Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, PO Box 3555, Lancaster, PA 17604.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

