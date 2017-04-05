Scott A. Arment, 52, Exide Batteries mechanic, track official at The Buck, loved street rods

Scott A. Arment, 52, of Ephrata, passed away Thursday at Heart of Lancaster from pancreatic cancer, with family and friends in attendance. He got the devastating diagnosis Jan. 27 and passed away March 30, 2017, just two months later.

He went to join his father, Elvin “Ozz” Arment, who passed away in 2016.

Scott was a mechanic for Exide Batteries of Lampeter and previously worked for Integrity Plastics of Denver. He graduated from Conestoga Valley High School, and Brownstown Vocational School in 1983.

Scott had numerous “families” who are mourning his loss. He leaves behind the Geib family: Faye (Faith), Lamar, Keith, Jen, Lexi, and Kami Geib; and Carina, Todd, Mckayla, Loghan; and E.J. Shelly. They were his second family and he enjoyed many trips, excursions, and holidays with them. Much laughter and fun ensued when they got together. He often talked of his munchkins: Lexi Geib, Mckayla, Loghan and E.J. Shelly; and his chicklet: Kami Geib. He loved them and they loved him back.

He also has the Buck Motorsports Park family and fans he leaves behind. Scott worked at The Buck for 41 years, starting at a young age selling programs, then becoming a track official for their motorsports racing events. Almost every Saturday night you’d find him teching vehicles, directing competition, flagging an event, riding herd on the competitors, or joking with everyone.

His Vagabonds Street Rod and Custom Car Club family was also a big part of his life. He enjoyed the support of his family at Exide also.

Scott’s family wants to thank every one of these “families” for their love, support, and help during his illness. Thanks to all the medical doctors and facilities that worked hard in what turned out to be a hopeless result. Thank you all.

His interests were woodworking, automotive engine building, showing his 33 Plymouth street rod with his dad, updating and adding chrome or shiny pieces on the street rod, going out on the boat to fish, taking the kids miniature golfing, and playing pranks.

He and Faye built and entered a number of floats for local fairs and Make-A-Wish and breast cancer awareness events. The last float was for the Amvets Post 136 and won four firsts and a second last year. He put the 33 Plymouth street rod on display at Burle Industries at the Mother’s Day convoy for Make-A-Wish so some of the kids could get photos at the wheel of this special car. He was a certified tech official with Lucas Oil East Coast Pullers Association, a member of the Vagabonds Street Rod and Custom Car Club, and a member of Amvets Post 136.

Born in Lancaster to Dorothea “Dotty” (Loeffler) Arment and the late Elvin Arment, he is survived by his mother; four aunts, an uncle, 13 nieces and nephews, and many relatives in the Arment, Newswanger and Loeffler families.

Private services were held April 4 at The Groffs Family Funeral and Cremation Services, Lancaster.

Please omit flowers; donations in Scott’s name can be made to Make-A-Wish America, Gift Processing, 4742 N. 24th St., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016; or to Breast Cancer Awareness, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Visit Scott's memorial page at thegroffs.com.