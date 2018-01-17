Sharon P. Mull, 73, EHS grad, homemaker, enjoyed reading, crosswords, and her dogs

Sharon P. Mull, 73, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, at home.

She was born in Ephrata to the late Sylvestor and Virginia (Reese) Palm, and was the wife of Charles H. Mull, with whom she shared 55 years of marriage.

Sharon was a homemaker. She was a graduate of Ephrata High School, Class of 1962. She loved reading and crossword puzzles, and she especially loved her dogs, Snuggles and Izabella.

In addition to her husband and parents, Sharon is survived by two sons: Charles Jr., husband of Kimberly Mull of Ephrata; Kevin, husband of Denise Mull of Denver; two daughters: Alicia, wife of Jonathan Force of Denver; Melissa, wife of Robert Cartwright of Ephrata; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her adoptive parents: Robert and Janice Lloyd; and a brother: Cloy Palm.

Services were held Jan. 15 at Stradling Funeral Home, Ephrata, with Father John McLoughlin C.SS.R officiating. Interment took place in the Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Sharon’s memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.