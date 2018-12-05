Home   >   Obituaries   >   Shirley A. Howe, 59, worked at Tel Hai Nursing Home, enjoyed music, flowers, helping others

Shirley A. Howe, 59, of Stevens, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at her home.

She was born in Ephrata to the late Harry S. and Hildegarde (Strietweiser) Kline, and was the wife of the late Milton G. Howe who passed away in 2009.

Shirley enjoyed music, flowers, crossword puzzles, word games, and helping others. She worked as a waitress and an activities aid for Tel Hai Nursing Home in Honey Brook.

Shirley is survived by two sons: Bradley C. and Mark C. Howe; and a daughter: Abbey R. Howe and companion Kyle J. Dixon, all at home; two sisters: Ruth, wife of William Kennedy of Birdsboro; and Terri, wife of Charles Sheldon of St. Louis, Mo.; and a brother: Robert, husband of Tena Kline of Cincinnati, Ohio.

A private interment was held for close family and friends Dec. 1 at the Caernarvon Cemetery, Morgantown.

Memorial contributions in Shirley ‘s memory may be made to Ephrata Area Social Services, 227 N. State St., Ephrata, PA, 17522.

Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Denver. Online condolences can be shared at roseborostradling.com.

