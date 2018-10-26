- Ephrata H.S. will stage ‘Clue’
Shirley Gehman Kline, 87, Bugle, Grapevine writer, Adamstown Library supporter
Shirley Gehman Kline died peacefully in her sleep on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018 after a brief illness. She was 87 years old.
A gifted writer, Shirley will be remembered by many for her creation of and contributions to many newsletters, from the Brecknock Elementary School Bugle, to the Adamstown Grapevine. Throughout her life, she volunteered her creative talents to the Peace UCC in Schwartzville, the Elderberries and the Adamstown and Ephrata Women’s Clubs. She particularly enjoyed her involvement with Friends of the Adamstown Library where she coordinated multiple fundraisers aiding in the library’s expansion. She also loved writing poetry, Penn State football and collecting artwork.
Shirley is survived by her children: Ross Kline (Lisa Mills) of Reno, Nev.; Kelly Fox (Troy Fox) of Akron; and Karl Kline (Juergen Deutzer) of San Diego, Calif.; five grandchildren; and her sister: Elaine Ream, of Lititz.
She was predeceased by her husband of 25 years: Charles M. Kline, who died in October of 1985.
She is also survived by Warren “Slats” Trostle, her friend and companion of 26 years. The family is grateful to Warren for his kindness, love, and caring for Shirley. He brought much happiness into her life.
A visitation was held Oct. 19 at Peace UCC, Denver. Interment was private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Adamstown Public Library in her honor, by visiting adamstownarealibrary.org/donate.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
