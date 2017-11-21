Home   >   Obituaries   >   Stanley B. Loveless, 54, worked at L & S Sweeteners, enjoyed assembling model cars, ships

Stanley B. Loveless, 54, Denver Borough, died peacefully at home with his family by his side on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, at 11:25 a.m.

Born in Chester, he was a son of the late Ralph and Emma L. (Bromley) Loveless.

Stanley worked for L & S Sweeteners, Leola; was an avid NASCAR fan, loved working on cars, assembling model cars and ships, and cherished family times.

Surviving is his wife of 19 years, Judy (Bender) Loveless; children: Brook, married to Chris Ellwood, Port St. Joe, Fla.; Ryan Redcay, Ephrata; and Steven, married to Becky Redcay, Manheim; grandchildren: Kelsey, Logan, Anthony, Kaylee, and Natalie; and brothers, Edwin, Kevin, and George.

Rather than flowers, consider contributions to Hospice & Community Care, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.

Good Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Reamstown, is assisting the family with private arrangements.                Condolences and memories can be shared at goodfuneral.com.

