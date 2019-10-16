Stanley N. Miller, 84, went to EHS, LV Ceiling and Tile drywall installer, Harley rider and racer

Stanley N. Miller, 84, of Stevens, passed away at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.

Born in Ephrata, Stanley was a son of the late Frank and Violet (Grumbling) Miller.

He will be lovingly missed by his wife: Patsy L. (Borry) Miller; two children: Scott E. Miller (Susan) of Lebanon; and Kimberly J. Zoll (Jim Snader) of Stevens; two granddaughters: Nicole Hornberger of Ephrata, and Lisa Miller of Lancaster; five great-grandchildren: Zakary, Brynn, Madison, Damien, and Luis; and brother: Larry Miller (Patricia) of Ephrata.

Stanley went to Ephrata High School and worked as a drywall installer for LV Ceiling and Tile. He loved riding and racing Harley Davidsons, and was a NASCAR fan. Stanley also enjoyed camping and going to the shore.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata, is assisting the family. To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com.