Steven K. Hershberger, 66, Akron, accountant, avid storyteller, enjoyed traveling with his son

Steven K. Hershberger, 66, of Akron, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.

He was born in Dover, Ohio, to the late Paul A. and Marilyn J. (Gerber) Hershberger.

He was a member of St. James Episcopal Church, Lancaster. Steven was a graduate of Eastern Mennonite University and received his MBA from Kent State University. He worked as a Controller for AIMM in Dunlap, Ind.; an analyst for Roche Diagnostics in Indianapolis; and accounting work with both for-profit and non-profit organizations.

He loved taking trips with his son, Chris, most recently to Inner Harbor over Memorial Day Weekend. He enjoyed interacting with people and storytelling and spending time with family and friends.

Steven is survived by a son: Christopher J. Hershberger of Akron; a sister: Donna, wife of Calvin Roggie of Akron; and three nieces: Leah Gusler, Laura Haines and Emily Roggie.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 15, at 3 p.m. at the Akron Mennonite Church, 1311 Diamond St., Akron, with Rev. Rick Bauer officiating. Family will receive friends following the service. Interment will be private.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.