Steven M. Brown Ph.D, 72, industrial acoustical researcher at Armstrong, active with BS Lions
Steven M. Brown Ph.D, 72, of Ephrata, died on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, at The Gardens at Stevens.
He was born in Manhattan, N.Y., and grew up in Arlington, Va. He received his university degrees at The Johns Hopkins University, including a Ph.D in high-energy nuclear physics, and was a post-doctoral fellow at the Center for Theoretical Studies at the University of Miami, Fla.
His career was in industrial acoustical research: with Armstrong World Industries, in Lancaster; with Steelcase, in Grand Rapids, Mich.; and with Soundcoat, in Deer Park, N.Y., from which he retired in 2012. He was a Fellow of the Acoustical Society of America and served on several standards committees within ASTM (American Society for Testing and Materials) and INCE (Institute of Noise Control Engineering).
In retirement in Ephrata, he enjoyed taking STEAM School, volunteering at Rough & Tumble in Kinzers, and ushering at the Fulton Theater. He was also an active member of the Baron Stiegel Lions Club, from which he received the Melvin Jones Award.
Steven in survived by his wife of 48 years: Carole (Swanson); and his children: Alycia (Jeff) Meyers and Daniel (Daniel Allen) Brown.
He was predeceased by his brother: Jeffrey.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Donations in Steven’s memory can be made to Baron Stiegel Lions/Beacon Lodge c/o Charles Ackley, 900 Rebecca Drive, Lititz, PA 17543-9678.
To send an online condolence, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata, handled the arrangements.
