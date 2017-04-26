- AJ’s pop up mini golf fundraiser returns
Steven Sauder, 58, long-time pastor of the Gortner Union Church, enjoyed bike riding
Steven Earl Sauder, 58, Oakland, Md., died Saturday, April 15, 2017, at his home surrounded by his family.
Born Dec. 8, 1958, in East Earl, he was the son of Grace (Sweigart) Sauder of East Earl and the late Raymond Earl Sauder.
He was a graduate of Garden Spot High School and obtained an associate of arts degree in pastoral studies from Hesston College in Kansas. Steven had been the long-time pastor of the Gortner Union Church and was also self-employed in property maintenance. He was a current member of the Oak Park Church of the Brethren. In addition to spending time with his family, he enjoyed riding his bicycle.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Anna M. (Hursh) Sauder; three children: Elizabeth Petersheim and husband Steven of Richmond, Ind.; Holly Clark and husband Jamie of Frostburg, Md.; and Andrew Sauder of Oakland, Md.; six grandchildren: Mikayla, Ethan, Abigail and Johanna Petersheim and Landon and Kinsley Clark; three sisters: Marilyn Trego and husband Lonnie, Newmanstown; Marianne Wise and husband Laverne, East Earl; and Tammy McGlashon and husband Mike, Denver; four brothers: Dennis Sauder and wife Janet, Olanta; Randy Sauder and wife Linda, East Earl; Allen Sauder and wife Susan, Peyton, Colo.; and Nelson Sauder, East Earl; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Brent Sauder.
A private interment service was held at the Gortner Union Church Cemetery, Oakland, Md. A memorial service was held in the Oak Park Church of the Brethren on April 17, with Pastor Carl Fike officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Garrett County, P.O. Box 271, Oakland, Md. 21550.
The C & S Fredlock Funeral Home, Oakland, Md., has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at csfredlockfh.com.
-
Sharon Hartwell says:
-
Sharon says:
-
gwen copenhaver says:
Sharon
August 26, 2017 at 12:58 am
We just found out of Steve’s passing. We’ll always remember the great time we had @ the Annual Conf., in KY and the many laughs we had over dinner as well as other occasions in WV. Our heartfelt prayers for Anna and family may God’s blessings of love and comfort surround you all.
Your Brother ahd Sister In Christ Jerry and Sharobn
